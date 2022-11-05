Pisa - Cosenza

Serie B / Matchday 12
Stadio Arena Garibaldi / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pisa/teamcenter.shtml
Pisa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cosenza/teamcenter.shtml
Cosenza
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pisa logo
Pisa
Cosenza logo
Cosenza
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Pisa

Cosenza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
1180324
2
GenoaGEN
1164122
3
TernanaTER
1162320
4
RegginaREG
1161419
5
BariBAR
1154219
15
PisaPIS
1125411
16
CosenzaCOS
1132611
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Brescia
-
-
Ascoli
05/11
Cittadella
-
-
Modena
05/11
Ternana
-
-
SPAL
05/11
FC Südtirol
-
-
Cagliari
05/11

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Pisa and Cosenza with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest Pisa and Cosenza news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.