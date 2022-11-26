Pisa - Ternana

Serie B / Matchday 14
Stadio Arena Garibaldi / 26.11.2022
Pisa
Not started
-
-
Ternana
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pisa logo
Pisa
Ternana logo
Ternana
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Pisa

Ternana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
13100330
2
RegginaREG
1381425
3
GenoaGEN
1365223
4
ParmaPAR
1364322
5
TernanaTER
1364322
11
PisaPIS
1336415
Related matches

Parma
-
-
Modena
26/11
Reggina
-
-
Benevento
27/11
Perugia
-
-
Genoa
27/11
Brescia
-
-
SPAL
27/11

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Pisa and Ternana with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 26 November 2022.

Catch the latest Pisa and Ternana news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

