Reggina - Frosinone

Serie B / Matchday 16
Stadio Oreste Granillo / 08.12.2022
Reggina
Not started
-
-
Frosinone
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Reggina logo
Reggina
Frosinone logo
Frosinone jersey
Frosinone
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Reggina

Frosinone

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
15102332
2
RegginaREG
1592429
3
BariBAR
1558223
4
ParmaPAR
1565423
5
GenoaGEN
1565423
Related matches

Ternana
-
-
Cagliari
19:30
Parma
-
-
Benevento
08/12
Genoa
-
-
FC Südtirol
08/12
Perugia
-
-
SPAL
08/12

