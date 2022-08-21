Ternana - Reggina

Serie B / Matchday 2
Stadio Libero Liberati / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ternana/teamcenter.shtml
Ternana
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reggina/teamcenter.shtml
Reggina
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ternana logo
Ternana
Reggina logo
Reggina
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Ternana

Reggina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalermoPAL
21104
2
AscoliASC
21104
3
GenoaGEN
21104
4
RegginaREG
11003
5
BresciaBRE
11003
17
TernanaTER
10010
