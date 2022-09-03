Venezia - Benevento

Serie B / Matchday 4
Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo / 03.09.2022
Venezia
Not started
-
-
Benevento
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Venezia

Benevento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AscoliASC
32107
2
GenoaGEN
32107
3
RegginaREG
32016
4
FrosinoneFRO
32016
5
CosenzaCOS
32016
11
VeneziaVEN
31114
13
BeneventoBEN
31114
