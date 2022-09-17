Venezia - Pisa

Serie B / Matchday 6
Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/venezia-1/teamcenter.shtml
Venezia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pisa/teamcenter.shtml
Pisa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Venezia logo
Venezia jersey
Venezia
Pisa logo
Pisa
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Venezia

Pisa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
540112
2
BresciaBRE
540112
3
CagliariCAG
531110
4
FrosinoneFRO
53029
5
BariBAR
52309
16
VeneziaVEN
51134
20
PisaPIS
50141
