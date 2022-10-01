Modena - Reggina

Serie B / Matchday 7
Stadio Alberto Braglia / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/modena/teamcenter.shtml
Modena
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reggina/teamcenter.shtml
Reggina
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Modena logo
Modena
Reggina logo
Reggina
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Modena

Reggina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
650115
2
BresciaBRE
650115
3
FrosinoneFRO
640212
4
BariBAR
633012
5
GenoaGEN
632111
18
ModenaMOD
61053
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cosenza
-
-
Como
19:30
Bari
-
-
Brescia
01/10
Palermo
-
-
FC Südtirol
01/10
Parma
-
-
Frosinone
01/10

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Modena and Reggina with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Modena and Reggina news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.