Modena - Ternana

Serie B / Matchday 3
Stadio Alberto Braglia / 27.08.2022
Modena
Not started
-
-
Ternana
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
22006
2
CosenzaCOS
22006
3
PalermoPAL
21104
4
AscoliASC
21104
4
CagliariCAG
21104
10
TernanaTER
21013
19
ModenaMOD
20020
Related matches

Palermo
-
-
Ascoli
27/08
SPAL
-
-
Cagliari
27/08
Parma
-
-
Cosenza
28/08
Pisa
-
-
Genoa
28/08

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Modena and Ternana with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 27 August 2022.

