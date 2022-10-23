Palermo - Cittadella

Serie B / Matchday 10
Stadio Renzo Barbera / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palermo/teamcenter.shtml
Palermo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cittadella/teamcenter.shtml
Cittadella
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palermo logo
Palermo jersey
Palermo
Cittadella logo
Cittadella
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Palermo

Cittadella

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TernanaTER
1071222
2
FrosinoneFRO
1070321
3
RegginaREG
1060418
4
BariBAR
1053218
5
GenoaGEN
1053218
14
CittadellaCIT
924310
18
PalermoPAL
92258
