Palermo - Genoa

Serie B / Matchday 5
Stadio Renzo Barbera / 09.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palermo/teamcenter.shtml
Palermo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/genoa/teamcenter.shtml
Genoa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palermo logo
Palermo jersey
Palermo
Genoa logo
Genoa jersey
Genoa
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Palermo

Genoa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
43019
2
FrosinoneFRO
43019
3
BresciaBRE
43019
4
AscoliASC
42208
4
GenoaGEN
42208
13
PalermoPAL
41124
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Palermo and Genoa with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 9 September 2022.

Catch the latest Palermo and Genoa news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

