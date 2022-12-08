Parma - Benevento

Serie B / Matchday 16
Stadio Ennio Tardini / 08.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/parma/teamcenter.shtml
Parma
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benevento/teamcenter.shtml
Benevento
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Parma logo
Parma jersey
Parma
Benevento logo
Benevento jersey
Benevento
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Parma

Benevento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
15102332
2
RegginaREG
1592429
3
BariBAR
1558223
4
ParmaPAR
1565423
5
GenoaGEN
1565423
17
BeneventoBEN
1536615
