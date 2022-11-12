Parma - Cittadella

Serie B / Matchday 13
Stadio Ennio Tardini / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/parma/teamcenter.shtml
Parma
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cittadella/teamcenter.shtml
Cittadella
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Parma logo
Parma jersey
Parma
Cittadella logo
Cittadella
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Parma

Cittadella

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
1290327
2
RegginaREG
1271422
3
GenoaGEN
1264222
4
TernanaTER
1263321
5
BariBAR
1255220
6
ParmaPAR
1254319
12
CittadellaCIT
1236315
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Ascoli
-
-
Frosinone
19:30
Modena
-
-
Perugia
12/11
Cosenza
-
-
Palermo
12/11
Bari
-
-
FC Südtirol
12/11

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Parma and Cittadella with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 12 November 2022.

Catch the latest Parma and Cittadella news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.