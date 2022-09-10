Parma - Ternana

Serie B / Matchday 5
Stadio Ennio Tardini / 10.09.2022
Parma
Not started
-
-
Ternana
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Parma logo
Parma jersey
Parma
Ternana logo
Ternana
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Parma

Ternana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
43019
2
FrosinoneFRO
43019
3
BresciaBRE
43019
4
AscoliASC
42208
4
GenoaGEN
42208
10
ParmaPAR
41306
15
TernanaTER
41124
