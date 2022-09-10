Perugia - Ascoli

Serie B / Matchday 5
Stadio Renato Curi / 10.09.2022
Perugia
Not started
-
-
Ascoli
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Perugia
Ascoli
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Perugia

Ascoli

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
43019
2
FrosinoneFRO
43019
3
BresciaBRE
43019
4
AscoliASC
42208
4
GenoaGEN
42208
20
PerugiaPER
40131
