Perugia - Genoa

Serie B / Matchday 14
Stadio Renato Curi / 27.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/perugia/teamcenter.shtml
Perugia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/genoa/teamcenter.shtml
Genoa
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Perugia logo
Perugia
Genoa logo
Genoa jersey
Genoa
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Perugia

Genoa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
13100330
2
RegginaREG
1381425
3
GenoaGEN
1365223
4
TernanaTER
1364322
5
ParmaPAR
1464422
20
PerugiaPER
132298
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Parma
0
2
Modena
48'
Pisa
-
-
Ternana
17:00
Reggina
-
-
Benevento
27/11
Brescia
-
-
SPAL
27/11

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Perugia and Genoa with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 27 November 2022.

Catch the latest Perugia and Genoa news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.