Pisa - Ascoli

Serie B / Matchday 16
Stadio Arena Garibaldi / 08.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pisa/teamcenter.shtml
Pisa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ascoli/teamcenter.shtml
Ascoli
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pisa logo
Pisa
Ascoli logo
Ascoli
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Pisa

Ascoli

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
15102332
2
RegginaREG
1592429
3
BariBAR
1558223
4
ParmaPAR
1565423
5
GenoaGEN
1565423
9
AscoliASC
1556421
11
PisaPIS
1547419
