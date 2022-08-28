Pisa - Genoa

Serie B / Matchday 3
Stadio Arena Garibaldi / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pisa/teamcenter.shtml
Pisa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/genoa/teamcenter.shtml
Genoa
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Pisa

Genoa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
22006
2
CosenzaCOS
22006
3
PalermoPAL
31205
4
AscoliASC
31205
4
CagliariCAG
31205
6
GenoaGEN
21104
16
PisaPIS
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Palermo
0
0
Ascoli
8'
SPAL
0
0
Cagliari
10'
Modena
0
0
Ternana
9'
Parma
-
-
Cosenza
28/08

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Pisa and Genoa with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 28 August 2022.

Catch the latest Pisa and Genoa news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.