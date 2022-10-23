Pisa - Modena

Serie B / Matchday 10
Stadio Arena Garibaldi / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pisa/teamcenter.shtml
Pisa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/modena/teamcenter.shtml
Modena
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TernanaTER
1071222
2
FrosinoneFRO
1070321
3
RegginaREG
1060418
4
BariBAR
1053218
5
GenoaGEN
1053218
11
ModenaMOD
940512
19
PisaPIS
91447
Ternana
1
0
Genoa
Half-time
Palermo
-
-
Cittadella
23/10
Ascoli
-
-
Cagliari
24/10
Brescia
1
1
Venezia

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Pisa and Modena with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest Pisa and Modena news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

