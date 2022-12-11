SPAL - Palermo

Serie B / Matchday 17
Stadio Paolo Mazza / 11.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spal/teamcenter.shtml
SPAL
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palermo/teamcenter.shtml
Palermo
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
16112335
2
RegginaREG
1692529
3
BariBAR
1668226
4
GenoaGEN
1675426
5
TernanaTER
1674525
13
PalermoPAL
1654719
17
SPALSPA
1637616
Follow the Serie B live Football match between SPAL and Palermo with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 11 December 2022.

