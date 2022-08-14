SPAL - Reggina

Serie B / Matchday 1
Stadio Paolo Mazza / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spal/teamcenter.shtml
SPAL
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reggina/teamcenter.shtml
Reggina
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SPAL logo
SPAL jersey
SPAL
Reggina logo
Reggina
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SPAL

Reggina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CittadellaCIT
11003
2
ComoCOM
11003
2
PalermoPAL
11003
4
BariBAR
10101
4
ParmaPAR
10101
6
RegginaREG
00000
6
SPALSPA
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Como
1
0
Cagliari
75'
Cittadella
4
1
Pisa
75'
Palermo
1
0
Perugia
65'
Brescia
-
-
FC Südtirol
14/08

Follow the Serie B live Football match between SPAL and Reggina with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest SPAL and Reggina news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.