Ternana - Genoa

Serie B / Matchday 10
Stadio Libero Liberati / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ternana/teamcenter.shtml
Ternana
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/genoa/teamcenter.shtml
Genoa
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TernanaTER
961219
2
RegginaREG
960318
3
FrosinoneFRO
960318
4
BariBAR
953118
5
GenoaGEN
953118
Brescia
-
-
Venezia
22/10
Como
-
-
Benevento
22/10
Frosinone
-
-
Bari
22/10
SPAL
-
-
Cosenza
22/10

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Ternana and Genoa with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest Ternana and Genoa news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

