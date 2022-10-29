Venezia - Ascoli

Serie B / Matchday 11
Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/venezia-1/teamcenter.shtml
Venezia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ascoli/teamcenter.shtml
Ascoli
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Venezia logo
Venezia jersey
Venezia
Ascoli logo
Ascoli
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Venezia

Ascoli

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
1070321
2
GenoaGEN
1063121
3
TernanaTER
1061319
4
RegginaREG
1060418
5
BariBAR
1053218
9
AscoliASC
1043315
17
VeneziaVEN
102359
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Bari
-
-
Ternana
19:30
Cagliari
-
-
Reggina
29/10
Modena
-
-
Palermo
29/10
Parma
-
-
Como
29/10

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Venezia and Ascoli with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest Venezia and Ascoli news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.