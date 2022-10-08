Venezia - Bari

Serie B / Matchday 8
Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/venezia-1/teamcenter.shtml
Venezia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bari/teamcenter.shtml
Bari
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Venezia

Bari

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RegginaREG
750215
2
BariBAR
743015
3
BresciaBRE
750215
4
GenoaGEN
742114
5
TernanaTER
741213
13
VeneziaVEN
72238
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Genoa
-
-
Cagliari
19:30
Brescia
-
-
Cittadella
08/10
Pisa
-
-
Parma
08/10
Ternana
-
-
Palermo
08/10

Follow the Serie B live Football match between Venezia and Bari with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest Venezia and Bari news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.