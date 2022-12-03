Venezia - Ternana

Serie B / Matchday 15
Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo / 03.12.2022
Venezia
Not started
-
-
Ternana
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Venezia logo
Venezia jersey
Venezia
Ternana logo
Ternana
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Venezia

Ternana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FrosinoneFRO
14101331
2
RegginaREG
1482426
3
GenoaGEN
1465323
4
BresciaBRE
1465323
5
BariBAR
1457222
7
TernanaTER
1464422
19
VeneziaVEN
1433812
Follow the Serie B live Football match between Venezia and Ternana with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 3 December 2022.

Catch the latest Venezia and Ternana news and find up to date Serie B standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

