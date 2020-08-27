Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

Chelsea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment but the Telegraph report that players who are in quarantine are Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Emerson, Michy Batshuayi, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.

The report adds that six players are thought to have contracted the virus while two others are self-isolating due to contact with one of the infected players.

Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training.

Sheffield United, Brighton and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Times said.

Frank Lampard's side, who finished fourth last season, kick off their campaign against Brighton on September 14.

