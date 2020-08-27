The reports did not name the players and Chelsea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training.
Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Times said.
Frank Lampard's side, who finished fourth last season, kick off their campaign against Brighton on Sept 14. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
