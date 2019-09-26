Sevilla floored by remarkable late Eibar comeback

Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos put Julen Lopetegui's side ahead in the 11th minute by firing through the legs of goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic and Spaniard Oliver Torres gave them a two-goal cushion by nudging the ball home in the 33rd.

Eibar pulled themselves back into contention midway through the second half with a penalty from Chilean winger Fabian Orellana and turned the game on its head with two strikes in the space of five minutes.

Pedro Leon cashed in on a disastrous mix-up between Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and team mate Diego Carlos to equalise in the 77th before defender Cote hit the winner from a free kick.

Sevilla, who would have moved one point behind leaders Real Madrid in second place with victory, tumbled down to seventh in the standings on 10 points after six games. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)