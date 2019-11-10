Sevilla go fourth after edging derby with Betis

Julen Lopetegui's side took the lead in the 14th minute when Argentine forward Lucas Ocampos scooped up an attempted clearance inside the area and fired under Betis keeper Joel Robles.

Betis's top scorer Loren Moron snatched an equaliser for the hosts towards the end of the first half, volleying in from close range.

Sevilla restored their lead 10 minutes into the second period through Dutch striker Luuk de Jong and withstood waves of late pressure to grind out the victory, prompting wild celebrations from Lopetegui on the sidelines.

The win took Sevilla into fourth in the standings on 24 points after 13 games, level with third-placed Atletico Madrid and one behind second-placed Real Madrid and leaders Barcelona, who both have a game in hand. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)