Sevilla lag behind La Liga frontrunners after Osasuna draw

The draw interrupted a five-game winning streak in all competitions for Julen Lopetegui's side and left them third in the standings after 16 games on 31 points, three behind leaders Barca and second-placed Real, who each have a game in hand.

Osasuna, who have lost only once at home in the league since April 2018, are 10th on 23 points.

Sevilla forward Munir El Haddadi put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute with a confident finish after galloping on to a through ball, but Chimy Avila equalised at the end of the first half with a vicious shot into the roof of the net.

Osasuna's Marc Cardoner clashed heads with Diego Carlos in the first half and had to be taken off on a stretcher. His club said he had been concussed and was taken to hospital for further tests but had regained consciousness. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)