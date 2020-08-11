Sevilla reach Europa semis as Wolves pay for penalty miss

DUISBERG, Germany, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sevilla midfielder Lucas Ocampos headed a late goal to snatch a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers as they reached the Europa League semi-finals on Tuesday after the English side paid the price for an early penalty miss.

Ocampos rose to direct a cross from fellow Argentine Ever Banega past goalkeeper Rui Patricio in the 88th minute of the single leg match and earn five-times winners Sevilla a last-four clash with Manchester United.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez missed their best chance in the 13th minute when his hesitant penalty was saved by keeper Bono.

Sevilla dominated after that although it took them until the very end of a disappointing match to break down their opponents.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

