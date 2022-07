Football

Sevilla's Erik Lamela praises former team-mate Son Heung-Min ahead of friendly

Former Spurs man Erik Lamela said Friday he was not surprised that his ex-team-mate Son Heung-min has made a star turn with the club. Lamela will meet Son on Saturday when the two European clubs square off in Suwon World Cup Stadium to wrap their week-long training tours of South Korea.

00:01:41, 2 hours ago