Goals from former West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic and Wang Shenchao in the first half put Shanghai in the driver's seat before Brazilian midfielder Oscar got the third in the 66th minute.

Shanghai moved to 17 points from seven games, four clear of second-placed Beijing Guoan, who have a game in hand.

Football Ajax's Blind 'feeling fine' after collapsing during game 3 HOURS AGO

Rafa Benitez's Dalian looked set to upset reigning champions Guangzhou going into half time with a two-goal lead, but Fabio Cannavaro's side produced a stirring second-half comeback to take a point.

Wang Yaopeng put Dalian in the lead before Swedish forward Sam Larsson extended their advantage.

Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho reduced the deficit in the 74th before Brazilian-born forward Fernandinho -- who is a naturalised Chinese citizen -- completed the comeback.

Shandong Luneng eased past Guangzhou R&F 5-1 for their fourth straight win, with Graziano Pelle, Jin Jingdao, Duan Liuyu and Guo Tianyu getting on the scoresheet.

Dia Saba scored a consolation for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, who are third-bottom with seven points.

Henan Jianye played out a goalless draw with Shanghai Shenhua in a game postponed by two days due to thunderstorms in Dalian, while Jiangsu Suning and Shenzhen FC also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Wuhan Zall bounced back from a loss last week to defeat bottom-side Tianjin Teda 2-1.

Tianjin led through Brazilian forward Johnathan before Jean Evrard Kouassi's penalty put Wuhan back on track. Liao Junjian scored Wuhan's winner, condemning Tianjin to a fifth straight league defeat.

Last year's runners-up Beijing Guoan face Shijiazhuang Ever Bright later on Thursday before Qingdao Huanghai meet Hebei CFFC. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Football Sports lawyer expects negotiations between Messi and Barcelona 9 HOURS AGO