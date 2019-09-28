Sheffield United keeper howler gives Liverpool seventh straight win

Liverpool's win was their 16th in succession in the league and extends their lead at the top to eight points ahead of Manchester City's trip to Everton later on Saturday.

But the high-flying visitors often looked lethargic, mis-hitting crosses, slicing shots and squandering possession on a ground where they had not won since 1990.

Before Henderson's error it even looked like United might snatch a shock win, with Oliver Norwood drawing a fine save from Adrian and Callum Robinson twice going close as the Blades frequently threatened.

But Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was rewarded for his positivity, throwing on Divock Origi to play four up front before the Belgian played a pivotal part in the goal.

His cross was headed out to Wijnaldum on the edge of the area and the midfielder's shot never looked like going in until Henderson somehow allowed the ball to slip under his body.

Even then, the hosts still threatened, piling men forward until the final whistle in a desperate search for the equaliser. The result put Liverpool on 21 points with United 10th on eight. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)