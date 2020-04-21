Football

Sheffield United players agree to defer wages due to COVID-19 pandemic

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates with his team after he scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates with his team after he scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates with his team after he scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

Sheffield United's players have agreed to defer part of their salaries and bonuses until the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The players join manager Chris Wilder, his senior coaching staff and CEO Stephen Bettis, who agreed on Monday to defer part of their pay and bonuses for six months due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Sheffield United players agree to defer wages due to COVID-19 pandemicSheffield United players agree to defer wages due to COVID-19 pandemic
Football

Sheffield United players agree to defer wages due to COVID-19 pandemic

37 MINUTES AGO

"The entire professional playing staff... (have accepted)... a partial pay deferral, plus bonus payments, until the end of 2020," the Blades said in a statement.

United are the latest top-flight club in England to announce wage deferrals for players, following similar moves by Southampton and West Ham United.

Arsenal said on Monday that their players and coaching staff agreed to accept a 12.5% pay cut.

"I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with our first-team players, manager and backroom staff to help support the club," United CEO Bettis said.

It is a difficult period for everyone, but our football club also needs to be taken care of and I'm delighted that the players want to mirror the gesture of Chris and the staff by contributing, it confirms they care about Sheffield United.

The Blades won promotion from the Championship (second-tier) last season and were seventh in the Premier League table when football in England was suspended indefinitely last month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Accrington Stanley midfielder gets 8-game ban for abusing opponentAccrington Stanley midfielder gets 8-game ban for abusing opponent
Football

Accrington Stanley midfielder gets 8-game ban for abusing opponent

AN HOUR AGO
Barcelona selling stadium name rights to raise money for coronavirus fightBarcelona selling stadium name rights to raise money for coronavirus fight
LaLiga Smartbank

Barcelona selling stadium name rights to raise money for coronavirus fight

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBarcelona selling stadium name rights to raise money for coronavirus fight
Next articleAccrington Stanley midfielder gets 8-game ban for abusing opponent