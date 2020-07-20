Sheffield United's European hopes fade in loss to Everton

July 20 (Reuters) - Sheffield United's Europa League qualification hopes took a hammer blow after a second-half goal from Richarlison guided Everton to a 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Monday.

The visitors broke the deadlock straight after halftime when Gylfi Sigurdsson's free kick was headed in by Brazilian forward Richarlison for his 15th goal in all competitions this season.

The result leaves United eighth in the table on 54 points from 37 games, two points behind seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, who host Crystal Palace later on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are 11th in the standings after their first win in five league games. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

