Football

Sheffield United's European hopes fade in loss to Everton

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
9 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

July 20 (Reuters) - Sheffield United's Europa League qualification hopes took a hammer blow after a second-half goal from Richarlison guided Everton to a 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Monday.

The visitors broke the deadlock straight after halftime when Gylfi Sigurdsson's free kick was headed in by Brazilian forward Richarlison for his 15th goal in all competitions this season.

The result leaves United eighth in the table on 54 points from 37 games, two points behind seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, who host Crystal Palace later on Monday.

Football

Brighton ensure top flight survival with Newcastle draw

8 MINUTES AGO

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are 11th in the standings after their first win in five league games. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Play Icon
Football

Pep Guardiola still has 'excitement and fire' to continue as Manchester City coach for fifth season

AN HOUR AGO
Play Icon
Football

Istanbul Basaksehir fans celebrate first-ever title win in the streets

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On