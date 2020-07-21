Football

Sheffield United should be proud, says manager Wilder

ByReuters
13 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

July 21 (Reuters) - Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has said they should be proud of their performance in the Premier League this season despite Monday's 1-0 defeat by Everton meaning they have missed out on the European places.

"We've been one of the better promoted sides for a while ... we aren't one of those yo-yo clubs who have come back up with parachute payments or one of the bigger promoted clubs. We can be proud of our achievements," Wilder told reporters.

"We shouldn't even be talking about a bridge too far at all. For us to be in this position in the 37th game of the season is a great achievement," Wilder said.

United, who are eighth, finish their campaign with a trip to 12th-placed Southampton on Sunday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

