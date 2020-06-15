Football

Sheffield Utd confident keeper Henderson will stay for rest of season

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Sheffield United's hopes of securing a place in European competition for next season received a boost on Monday as they confirmed they are close to agreeing an extension of goalkeeper Dean Henderson's loan deal from Manchester United.

Henderson has been a major reason for the Blades' impressive first season back in the top flight and only one keeper has kept more Premier League clean sheets than the 23-year-old.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic pushing the season beyond June 30, the date Henderson's loan deal was set to expire, there were worries he might return to Old Trafford.

Football

Hearts relegation confirmed after SPFL format change rejected

30 MINUTES AGO

"I spoke to (Manchester United manager) Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) yesterday morning and thanked him for his co-operation with Dean," Wilder told a virtual news conference.

"It is in the process in the next couple of days for Dean to stay with us for the rest of the season."

Sheffield United are seventh in the table on 43 points from 28 games, two points behind Solskjaer's fifth-placed side, and restart the season at second-bottom Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Henderson, tipped as a future England keeper, is in his second season on loan with the Blades and was a key part of their promotion-winning side.

Wilder hopes he could still be at the club next season.

"We have had early conversations and of course we would be open to Dean coming back," he said. "He is Manchester United's player and they will make that decision. If there's an opportunity we would look to take that up." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

Werder should not expect any gifts from Bayern - Flick

38 MINUTES AGO
Football

Casillas drops out of Spanish FA election

41 MINUTES AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Hearts relegation confirmed after SPFL format change rejected

30 MINUTES AGO
Football

Werder should not expect any gifts from Bayern - Flick

38 MINUTES AGO
Football

Casillas drops out of Spanish FA election

41 MINUTES AGO
Liga

Barca yet to decide if Suarez ready to start, says Setien

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern on brink of title after beating Gladbach

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Setien praises team effort after thrashing of Mallorca

00:01:08
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 15:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Premier League

Leicester's new signing Tielemans in frame to face Man Utd

02/02/2019 AT 16:47
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Lappi leads Rally Finland into final day

29/07/2017 AT 17:03
Football

Maradona: 'Drugs were biggest problem in my life'

30/01/2017 AT 11:26
View more

What's On

Previous articleThe world will be watching us, says Villa's Smith
Next articleArteta's job at Arsenal harder than Lampard's at Chelsea - Fabregas