Shootout win can fuel Norwich survival bid, says Krul

Dutchman Krul saved two spot-kicks in the shootout, the second from Gedson Fernandes to send Norwich into the quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years.

The dramatic win followed Norwich's 1-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend that fuelled belief they can claw their way out of the bottom three.

Norwich remain bottom, six points below the safety zone, but their attractive style and goal threat offers them hope.

"Incredible. Maybe this is the turning-point, we believe we can stay up," said Krul, who sent 9,000 Norwich fans wild with his penalty saves.

Krul used his full range of antics, wasting time and thumping his gloves together as Tottenham's players prepared to take their kicks and it worked a treat.

First he saved from young striker Troy Parrott, then easily kept out Fernandes's weak attempt.

"Everyone says I am good at penalties so I knew I'd better start saving some," he said.

"Me and my coach do our homework, I had them on my bottle, it all happens in a shootout. What a place to do it as well and for 9,000 fans to be here on a Wednesday night." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)