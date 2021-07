Football

'Show our support' - Harry Kane on Christian Eriksen shirt presentation plans ahead of Denmark game

England captain Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate discussed on Tuesday the team's plan to make a shirt presentation in honour of Christian Eriksen ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday. Kane said: "He's a big part of their success over the years and, of course it was a terrible thing that happened to him."

00:00:41, an hour ago