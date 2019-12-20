Silva a doubt for Man City's Leicester clash; Aguero, Stones fit

Silva and Stones picked up knocks in City's 2-1 win over Manchester United on Dec. 7, while Aguero, who has scored 13 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this season, has not played since Nov. 23.

"Aguero and Stones had training sessions. Silva, no," Guardiola told a news conference.

Leicester are second, four points above third-placed City, and Guardiola said he was not surprised to see the Foxes doing so well.

"Last season I had the feeling they'd fight for the top four and it's happened, they're a fantastic team," the Spaniard said.

"They sold (Harry) Maguire, but the rest of the team is the same, a lot of quality in the middle, counter attacks, control in all departments."

Manchester City's hopes of winning the league for a third season in a row are hanging by a thread with the team 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, but they are still alive in the Champions League and England's two domestic cup competitions.

Guardiola said his team had a lot to play for and knew how quickly the league situation could change in the busy winter months.

"The distance we have now the teams in front or behind can change in a few weeks, especially in this period," he said. "We have to do what we have to do."

The 48-year-old also sent his best wishes to former assistant Mikel Arteta, whose departure from City and appointment as Arsenal head coach was confirmed on Friday.

"He decided to move there. You cannot stop it, follow your dreams and Arsenal was a big part of his (playing) career," Guardiola said. "We wish him all the best. I'm pretty sure he will do a great job." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)