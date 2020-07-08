Football

Silva shines as Man City thrash Newcastle 5-0

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MANCHESTER, England, July 8 (Reuters) - David Silva scored one goal and made two more as Manchester City put on a passing masterclass to overwhelm Newcastle United with a 5-0 Premier League victory on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jesus put the home side ahead in the 10th minute, stabbing home Silva's clever pass, and Riyad Mahrez made it 2-0 in the 21st minute when Kevin De Bruyne pulled the ball back for him to sweep home from the penalty spot.

Things went from bad to worse for Newcastle in the second half when Matt Ritchie's last-ditch attempt to dispossess Jesus hit fellow defender Federico Fernandez and flew into the goal to put City 3-0 up.

Silva got himself on the scoresheet in the second half, stroking home a beautiful free kick from the edge of the box in the 66th minute before setting up substitute Raheem Sterling for a simple goal in stoppage time to make it 5-0.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Toby Davis)

