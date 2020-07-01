Simeone on target again as Cagliari hold Bologna

July 1 (Reuters) - Cagliari forward Giovanni Simeone scored for the fourth game in a row to give his side a 1-1 draw at Bologna on Wednesday, keeping the two sides locked together in the Serie A midtable.

Bologna forward Musa Barrow continued his impressive run of form by putting the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time. The Gambian, on loan from Atalanta, ran through the Cagliari defence and beat keeper Alessio Cragno at his near post.

The Sardinians levelled straight after the restart when Radja Nainggolan fired a shot across the face of goal and Simeone turned the ball in from close range.

The Argentine, who atoned for missing a clearcut chance midway through the first half, has scored in all four games since the season resumed following the coronavirus stoppage.

Cagliari stayed 10th with 39 points, one point and one place ahead of their opponents. Both teams still have a chance of qualifying for the Europa League. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

