Sin bins, penalties and concussions - the rules football needs to change

That was the question posed on the latest episode of new podcast Game of Opinions as four journalists made their cases.

Carrie Dunn argued, to little opposition, that concussion substitutes are long overdue.

"This is something that I bang on about all the time. I get really angry at footballers, coaches, referees and doctors failing to understand what the actual protocols about concussion are," she says.

"So they should bring in temporary concussion subs. It gives everyone time to do their jobs… a doctor can do their job properly and a team doesn’t suffer due to lack of numbers."

Ben Snowball insisted that 10-minute sin bins would help eradicate diving, time-wasting and professional fouls.

"The weird thing about yellow cards is that the suspension is delayed. You could pick up five yellows against Tottenham, Burnley, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Arsenal and then serve a one-match suspension against Manchester City," he says.

"Why should they [City] win a suspension lottery? It makes no sense. Give the reward to the team who have had a team try and cheat against them."

Pete Sharland launched an impassioned defence of goalkeepers and said penalty kicks should not have rebounds.

"Anyone who’s ever faced a penalty knows it’s nigh on impossible if you’re the keeper," he says.

"And imagine if you actually get the opportunity to save a penalty, then you look up and see a striker gleefully running up and smashing the ball in from one yard, wheeling off celebrating as if they’re the best thing in the world. It’s time to change that."

Meanwhile, Marcus Foley has a solution to stop European giants stockpiling players: reduce the size of matchday squads.

"If you look at Manchester City’s bench in their last Premier League game, it was made up of Claudio Bravo (£17m transfer), John Stones (£47m), Gabriel Jesus (£27m), David Silva (£25m), Cancelo (£35m), Nicolas Otamendi (£28m) and Phil Foden (academy). That shouldn’t be sitting on a bench," he says.

"Players are moving to clubs, not as starters but for massive money, and it’s ruining the competitiveness of the league. If you reduced the number of substitutes to three players, there’s no way City would have that bench. There’s no way they would have that strength in depth."

Plenty of people also got in touch with their suggestions, ranging from the sensible (daylight rule in offside) to the entertaining (multi-ball) and even the preposterous (tasers for referees).

You can listen to the full debate – featuring at least one accusation of "liar" – on all major podcast platforms now.