Six players at Serbia's Novi Pazar have contracted coronavirus - club

ByReuters
43 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

BELGRADE, May 13 (Reuters) - Six players at Serbian second division side Novi Pazar have contracted the novel coronavirus and have been quarantined, the club's general secretary Fikret Medjedovic said on Wednesday.

Serbia's first and second division are due to resume on May 30 in a shortened format with four more rounds of matches to be played in each tier.

"We were aware of the situation as three players had tested positive before another three got infected and it's making training for the league's resumption difficult," Medjedovic told Serbian media.

"They are feeling well and we hope to have them back soon, but they've been isolated from the rest of the team for the time being and are receiving medical attention." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Chopra)

