Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador

Argentina, who were without the suspended Lionel Messi, had Marcos Acuna in top form on the left flank and were particularly dominant in the first half.

Lucas Alario put them 1-0 ahead in 20 minutes with a powerful header from an Acuna corner, then seven minutes later Jhon Espinoza deflected a cross from Acuna past his own goalkeeper.

Leandro Paredes made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Lautaro Martinez was brought down in front of goal.

Substitute Angel Mena cut the deficit for Ecuador three minutes into the second half with a spectacular free kick but any hope of pulling back their rivals was short lived.

German Pezzella made it 4-1 with a header in 66 minutes, Nicolas Dominguez added a fifth a quarter of an hour later and then Lucas Ocampos finished off the scoring four minutes from time.

The result capped a positive few days for Argentina, who fought back from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw with Germany last week.

The South Americans are now unbeaten in five games since losing the Copa America semi-final to Brazil in July. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)