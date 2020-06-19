Slavia Sofia midfielder Krastev to join Manchester City

SOFIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Bulgaria Under-19 international Filip Krastev is set to join English Premier League side Manchester City from Slavia Sofia, the seven-times Bulgarian champions said on Friday.

Slavia said in a statement that the 18-year-old agreed terms with City after passing a medical on Thursday. Krastev, who made his senior debut in the Bulgarian league in 2018, will sign his contract next week.

Krastev, considered one of the best young players in the Balkan country, has already played 24 matches for Slavia in Bulgarian top flight, scoring one goal.

Football We'd rather have played Wolves after their Europa trip, says Moyes 38 MINUTES AGO

"We will act as we usually do," Slavia president Ventseslav Stefanov said on Friday. "The funds from the transfer will be invested in building new talents. We will also focus on improving the training base."

Slavia said they will announce more details after the signing of the contract next week. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football Blades players offered new deals, future in their hands, says Wilder AN HOUR AGO