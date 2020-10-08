"The team continues to prepare for the match with Ireland according to a pre-established and approved plan in compliance with all hygiene measures as ordered by the Public Health Office of the Slovak Republic," it said.

"The player is in individual quarantine after the test, has no symptoms, feels good and will take another test in the coming days."

Slovakia also have Nations League matches against Scotland and Israel in the next week while Skriniar's club Inter Milan face neighbours AC Milan on Oct. 17.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

