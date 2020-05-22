Football

Slovakia's top-tier league may resume on June 13

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BRATISLAVA, May 22 (Reuters) - Slovakia's top-tier soccer league will resume on June 13 in a shortened format of five rounds of championship and relegation groups if state authorities approve proposed conditions, the Union of League Clubs (ULK) said on Friday.

The competition was halted in early March after 22 games of the regular season when the government banned all sporting events as it aimed to curb the new coronavirus outbreak.

"I would like to thank clubs that they had fans in mind in these difficult times," the president of ULK Ivan Kozak said.

Football

Italian refs hoping for more respect when Serie A returns

26 MINUTES AGO

The rules for hygiene proposed by the union have yet to be approved by the country's top public health official. All players and selected team members will be tested, Kozak said.

Holders Slovan Bratislava have a 10-point lead over Zilina, which went into liquidation in March but will be able to finish the competition as its financial situation does not affect its sporting activities.

Germany's Bundesliga was Europe's first major league to restart on May 16. Slovakia's neighbouring Czechs will resume top-flight soccer on May 23.

Slovakia has lifted most anti-coronavirus restrictions, but competitive sports will not be allowed before June 3. The country had recorded 1,503 cases and 28 deaths as of Thursday. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

Man Utd are suing Football Manager creators over the use of the club's name

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Former Inter coach Simoni dies at 81

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Italian refs hoping for more respect when Serie A returns

26 MINUTES AGO
Football

Man Utd are suing Football Manager creators over the use of the club's name

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Former Inter coach Simoni dies at 81

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Mentality is key to success in empty stadiums-Bayern's Flick

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

6 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

YESTERDAY AT 08:23
Play Icon
Premier League

Pulisic's perfect hat-trick helps Chelsea batter Burnley

26/10/2019 AT 17:21
Europa League

Rudiger: Sarri like a school teacher

21/02/2019 AT 10:18
Football

Jones suffers injury following tackle from Smalling in training

22/03/2017 AT 09:13
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Champions League

Schweinsteiger not the same man I saw at Bayern, moans Van Gaal

07/12/2015 AT 06:48
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
Tour de France

Amateur VS Professional - 7 ‘small’ differences

03/07/2015 AT 16:13
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFormer Inter coach Simoni dies at 81
Next articleMan Utd are suing Football Manager creators over the use of the club's name