Sluggish Napoli fail to close on leaders with draw at lowly SPAL

Arkadiusz Milik put Napoli in front early in the first half but Carlo Ancelotti’s side were soon pegged back by a Jasmin Kurtic strike.

Substitute Fabian Ruiz hit the post for the visitors as they pushed for a winner after the break, but the home side held on to avoid defeat for just the third time this season.

Leaders Juventus (23 points) and second-placed Inter (22) were held to surprise draws by Lecce and Parma respectively on Saturday, but Napoli’s draw left them in fourth place on 17 points. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)