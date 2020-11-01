Roy Keane tore into Manchester United after they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arsenal moved up to ninth courtesy of the win but Keane pointed to the Gunners’ patchy record in the league as evidence of United’s failings.

“Let’s not forget this Arsenal team have lost three games this season,” began Keane.

United never tested them. I bet these Arsenal players are going back on their bus or whatever private plane they might be on tonight thinking: ‘You know what, it wasn’t so bad playing at Old Trafford today’. It was easy for them.

“The Arsenal players were strolling around. It was easy," added Keane, before suggesting a remedy to United's lethargy:

Get in someone’s face, smash someone.

Aligned to a lack of desire was also a lack of quality, Keane added.

“On top of the lack of energy and enthusiasm, there was a real lack of quality and composure,” began Keane.

“Some of the performances were really, really poor. Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] will be scratching his head: We keep talking about whether they have turned a corner – well, it must be the longest corner ever.

“I am just not convinced by these players – I just don’t see enough characters in the squad.”

Keane focused in on Marcus Rashford as an example of United's struggles.

“I looked at Rashford closely today – I know he has had a load of plaudits these last few months – I know he is still a young man, but his body language was shocking. Really shocking. [He was] shrugging his shoulders when things were not going his way. You roll your sleeves up at Manchester United – that is when you look at your leaders.

I was going to say you can’t see enough of them [leaders] – I don’t see any leaders out there.

“[It is a] real, real worry for United now. What I saw today, there is a real lack of quality and there is a real long way back for them.”

The loss leaves Manchester United in 15th position in the league on seven points, having won just two of their six games this season.

